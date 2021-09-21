Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $268.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to report $268.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $259.04 million to $277.70 million. Astec Industries posted sales of $231.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.04 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

ASTE stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.40. 3,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.22. Astec Industries has a 1 year low of $48.28 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 18.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 50.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,533,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,505,000 after buying an additional 515,512 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 428.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 277,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,466,000 after purchasing an additional 225,010 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,639,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,485,000 after purchasing an additional 199,255 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the first quarter worth about $14,784,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 190.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 174,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,108,000 after purchasing an additional 114,390 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

