Zacks: Analysts Expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.25 Million

Equities analysts expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) to report sales of $10.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.50 million and the highest is $13.48 million. Zymeworks posted sales of $2.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 288.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year sales of $22.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $42.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $173.28 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $820.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 57.78% and a negative net margin of 1,073.23%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZYME shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Shares of Zymeworks stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,533. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average is $32.77. Zymeworks has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $59.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 12,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $457,604.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,543.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Zymeworks by 60.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

