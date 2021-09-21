Zacks: Analysts Expect Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.47. Thomson Reuters also reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 111.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on TRI. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

Shares of TRI stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.51. The stock had a trading volume of 37,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.25. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $76.17 and a twelve month high of $120.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 8.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 5.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 14.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 1.3% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 9,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 0.3% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 55,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 21.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

