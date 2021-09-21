Zacks: Analysts Expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. NexPoint Residential Trust reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.02 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NexPoint Residential Trust.

NXRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist raised their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.02. The stock had a trading volume of 171 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,769. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 101.97 and a beta of 1.01. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $67.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,323,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,265,000 after buying an additional 33,108 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,658,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,158,000 after buying an additional 152,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,836,000 after buying an additional 35,356 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 851,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,248,000 after buying an additional 195,382 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 486,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

