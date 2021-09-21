Zacks: Analysts Expect Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) to Post $0.46 EPS

Brokerages expect Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) to post $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Global Net Lease also reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Global Net Lease.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.15%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNL. Colliers Securities began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $599,509.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,759.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 35,000 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $647,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,960.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 363,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after acquiring an additional 16,219 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 12,638 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,507,000 after buying an additional 205,107 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 35,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNL stock opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average of $18.43. Global Net Lease has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $20.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -52.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.39%.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

