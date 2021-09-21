Zacks: Analysts Expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) to Post -$0.30 EPS

Equities analysts expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) to report earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.35). Corvus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.93). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRVS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 177.1% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 42,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,390 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,053,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,714 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 38,174 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $261.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.60 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2.66. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $6.90.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

