Zacks: Analysts Expect CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) to Announce -$0.21 EPS

Equities research analysts expect CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for CNS Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. CNS Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CNS Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.68) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CNS Pharmaceuticals.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on CNS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

CNSP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.46. 1,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,779. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $4.46. The company has a market cap of $39.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNSP. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,727,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

