Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to Announce $2.50 EPS

Equities analysts expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.59. Toll Brothers reported earnings of $1.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year earnings of $6.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $6.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $9.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

Toll Brothers stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.10. The stock had a trading volume of 32,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,469. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.59. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $40.95 and a 12-month high of $68.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Diker Management LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

