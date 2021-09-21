Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will announce $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Terex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.19. Terex reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 183.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.12 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.56.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $262,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Terex stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.00. 3,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,291. Terex has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

