Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $284.19 Million

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) will announce sales of $284.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $285.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $283.25 million. Strategic Education posted sales of $239.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $299.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.08 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,039,913 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $279,399,000 after buying an additional 263,245 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 87.6% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 426,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,160,000 after buying an additional 198,998 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 488.9% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 231,099 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,577,000 after buying an additional 191,855 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 694,279.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after buying an additional 166,627 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 549.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,476 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,335,000 after buying an additional 159,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Strategic Education stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $70.72. 256,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,916. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.13 and its 200-day moving average is $78.92. Strategic Education has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $101.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.93%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

