Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) to Announce -$0.25 EPS

Equities analysts expect Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) to report ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Phio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.00 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Phio Pharmaceuticals.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Phio Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ PHIO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,284. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHIO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 30,932 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 330.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 67,182 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 276,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 153,864 shares during the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics that addresses unmet medical needs. Its clinical product candidate includes RXI-109, an RNAi compound developed for the reduction of dermal scarring in planned surgeries. The company was founded on September 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

