Zacks: Analysts Anticipate JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.10). JetBlue Airways posted earnings of ($1.75) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 90.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year earnings of ($2.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.17). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow JetBlue Airways.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 597.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.02) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.79.

In other JetBlue Airways news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $31,092.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,099.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,789 shares of company stock worth $106,613 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after buying an additional 88,089 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth $209,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 193.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 16,655 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 237,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 510,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,375,000 after buying an additional 6,656 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JetBlue Airways (JBLU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.