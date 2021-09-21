Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Ceridian HCM reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDAY. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays cut Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.54.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $573,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,381,056.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total value of $984,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 764,736 shares of company stock worth $78,395,347 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 67.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,091 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 296.6% during the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,513,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,526,000 after buying an additional 1,131,693 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,216,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,107,000 after purchasing an additional 953,247 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,877,000 after purchasing an additional 755,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 157.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,113,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,801,000 after buying an additional 681,163 shares during the period.

NYSE CDAY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,512,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,606. Ceridian HCM has a 52 week low of $73.26 and a 52 week high of $116.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

