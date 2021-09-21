Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.40. Bridgewater Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bridgewater Bancshares.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Parish acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Jayne Crocker purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 141,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,920 shares of company stock worth $373,000. Insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 50.7% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 968,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,638,000 after purchasing an additional 325,562 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $3,643,000. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 255,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 99,265 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 653,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after buying an additional 56,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BWB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $18.25.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.