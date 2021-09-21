Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) to Announce $0.82 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) to post earnings per share of $0.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.81. Beazer Homes USA reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Beazer Homes USA.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $570.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.60 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 4.35%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BZH shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,782,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,207,000 after acquiring an additional 206,693 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,584,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,574,000 after acquiring an additional 78,758 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,998,000 after acquiring an additional 12,621 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth $10,786,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 8.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,578,000 after buying an additional 61,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

BZH traded down $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $17.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average is $20.07. Beazer Homes USA has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The stock has a market cap of $545.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 2.08.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

