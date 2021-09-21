Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) to Announce $0.82 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) to post earnings per share of $0.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.81. Beazer Homes USA reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Beazer Homes USA.
Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $570.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.60 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 4.35%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,782,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,207,000 after acquiring an additional 206,693 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,584,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,574,000 after acquiring an additional 78,758 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,998,000 after acquiring an additional 12,621 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth $10,786,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 8.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,578,000 after buying an additional 61,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.
BZH traded down $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $17.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average is $20.07. Beazer Homes USA has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The stock has a market cap of $545.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 2.08.
Beazer Homes USA Company Profile
Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.
