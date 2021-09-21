Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) fell 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.17 and last traded at $13.21. 26,120 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 147,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46.

Z Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YAHOY)

Z Holdings Corp. engages in the management of group companies and related operations. It operates through the following segments: Media and Commerce. The Media segment covers the advertisement related services that include search linked advertisement and display advertisement. The Commerce segment handles the commerce related services in Yahoo Auction!, Yahoo! Shopping, ASKUL Corp., and Yahoo! Premium.

