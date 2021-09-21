Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Short Interest Down 31.8% in August

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,300 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the August 15th total of 261,600 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 965,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:CTIB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 94,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,281. Yunhong CTI has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yunhong CTI by 164.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 16,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yunhong CTI in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Yunhong CTI by 59.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 95,200 shares during the period. 5.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. It operates through United States and Mexico geographical segments. The firm’s product lines category includes foil balloons, consumer vacuum storage systems, latex balloons, and commercial films. The company was founded on October 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Lake Barrington, IL.

