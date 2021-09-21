Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD)’s share price fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.13 and last traded at $3.19. 73,498 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 232,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average is $4.29. The stock has a market cap of $267.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Yiren Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Yiren Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Yiren Digital by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 859,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 29,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Yiren Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Yiren Digital by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 67,113 shares in the last quarter. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yiren Digital Ltd. is engaged in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Grade I, Grade II, Grade III, and Grade IV. It offers online consumer finance marketplace and execute loan transactions.

