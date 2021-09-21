Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.59.

YGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.00 price target on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of Yangarra Resources stock opened at C$1.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.30. Yangarra Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.42 and a 52-week high of C$1.73. The firm has a market cap of C$126.87 million and a PE ratio of 5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$28.53 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yangarra Resources will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Neil M. Mackenzie purchased 44,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.35 per share, with a total value of C$60,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,075,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,451,880.45. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 62,800 shares of company stock valued at $82,575.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

