Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,136,400 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the August 15th total of 933,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xinyi Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

XYIGF opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. Xinyi Glass has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $4.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68.

Xinyi Glass Company Profile

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

