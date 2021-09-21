Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,136,400 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the August 15th total of 933,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xinyi Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

XYIGF opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. Xinyi Glass has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $4.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68.

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

