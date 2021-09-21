Wrapped NXM 24-Hour Volume Hits $18.31 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 20th. Wrapped NXM has a total market capitalization of $109.15 million and approximately $18.31 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be purchased for $65.09 or 0.00151635 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00055290 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00131357 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00012207 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00045098 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

WNXM is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

