Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Reaches Market Cap of $412,683.27 (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market cap of $412,683.27 and $598.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for about $6.29 or 0.00015809 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00065111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.49 or 0.00174270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00108103 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,755.38 or 0.06717147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,724.68 or 0.99279884 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.25 or 0.00758772 BTC.

About Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

