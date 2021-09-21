Wownero One Day Trading Volume Tops $92,903.00 (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 21st. In the last week, Wownero has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000904 BTC on popular exchanges. Wownero has a market cap of $20.02 million and approximately $92,903.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wownero alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002163 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00067180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00054491 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00171467 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.34 or 0.00111206 BTC.

Wownero Profile

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wownero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wownero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.