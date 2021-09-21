World Asset Management Inc Purchases 455 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 24.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,318 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 4,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 226 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TDOC shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.75.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $320,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total transaction of $580,324.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,739,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,321 shares of company stock worth $3,567,368. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $135.52 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.74 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.58. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 0.24.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

