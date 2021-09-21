World Asset Management Inc Has $358,000 Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Genpact were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Genpact by 449.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Genpact by 1,065.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Genpact by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on G shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $100,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G opened at $48.47 on Tuesday. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $52.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average is $46.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $988.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.21 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

