World Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,535 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

LNG opened at $85.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.09. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $92.26. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of -35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

