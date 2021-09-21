Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Trims Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 232,710 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,565 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 4.9% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $63,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.84.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $294.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.38 and a twelve month high of $305.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

