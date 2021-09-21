WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Shares Down 2.4%

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) was down 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.63 and last traded at $26.99. Approximately 24,792 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 22,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.65.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCBR. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 66.5% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 29,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 11,721 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $370,000.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.