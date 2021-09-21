WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 66.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,043 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $54,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.09.

MRK opened at $71.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $85.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

