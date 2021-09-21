WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 20,666 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,666 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $256,445.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 503,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE INN opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.64. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 52.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

