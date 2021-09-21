WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Territorial Bancorp were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 97.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Territorial Bancorp stock opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $233.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.85. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $30.04.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 26.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.77%.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.