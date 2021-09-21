WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 366.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John J. Suydam sold 56,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $3,358,811.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 75,032 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $4,640,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,481,849 shares of company stock worth $146,669,297. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:APO opened at $58.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.24. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $64.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.01%.

APO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

