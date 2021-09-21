WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 3,500 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,865 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Maximus were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Maximus in the second quarter worth approximately $2,115,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 34,322 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Maximus during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,369,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Maximus by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 13,924 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $82.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.30 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.80.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.53 per share, for a total transaction of $366,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Pond sold 6,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $488,810.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

