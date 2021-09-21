WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 26,176 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 106.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,176 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Immunovant by 27.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Immunovant during the first quarter worth $223,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Immunovant by 185.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Immunovant by 12.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 177,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 19,846 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Immunovant by 1,055.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 196,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 179,130 shares during the period. 33.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. Immunovant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $53.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average is $12.29. The company has a market capitalization of $990.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). On average, equities research analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Immunovant from $55.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other Immunovant news, Director Atul Pande bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George V. Migausky bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 30,247 shares of company stock worth $243,805. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

