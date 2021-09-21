WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 8,290 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 280.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 6.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the first quarter worth about $220,000. 56.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HTLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.17.

HTLD stock opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.89. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.54.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Express declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, August 20th that permits the company to repurchase 3,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

