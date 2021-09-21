Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.18.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of WSM opened at $182.92 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $84.25 and a 52 week high of $204.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.85.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 26.11%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total value of $1,389,797.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,022.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $396,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,450 shares of company stock valued at $10,280,450 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,311,431,000 after acquiring an additional 701,706 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 269.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,131,000 after acquiring an additional 425,621 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 934.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,899,000 after purchasing an additional 316,299 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,059,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 807,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,980,000 after buying an additional 231,650 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.