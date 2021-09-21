Widercoin (WDR) Market Cap Tops $323,977.16

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Widercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Widercoin has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar. Widercoin has a total market cap of $323,977.16 and $30,158.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00067722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.59 or 0.00172708 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00112705 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,015.06 or 0.06980844 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,203.07 or 1.00029067 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.73 or 0.00786593 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Widercoin Coin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Buying and Selling Widercoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Widercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Widercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

