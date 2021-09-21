WhiteCoin (XWC) One Day Volume Tops $30.47 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 21st. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $696.35 million and approximately $30.47 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00002174 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00056252 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00024486 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00007301 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 941,751,630 coins and its circulating supply is 741,751,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.