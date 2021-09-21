WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Short Interest Up 27.1% in August

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the August 15th total of 3,280,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in WestRock by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,153,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,604,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,498 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,987,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,595,921,000 after acquiring an additional 459,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,945,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $635,766,000 after acquiring an additional 504,456 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 8.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,394,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,329,000 after acquiring an additional 482,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 5.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,924,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,405,000 after acquiring an additional 264,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.19. 1,158,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,883,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.20. WestRock has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

WRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

