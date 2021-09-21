Westpac Banking Corp Sells 49,513 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 26.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,513 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $6,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIAC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. South State CORP. lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ViacomCBS by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIAC opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.18. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.99 and a twelve month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

VIAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.96.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

