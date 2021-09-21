Westpac Banking Corp Has $7.40 Million Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,219 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $7,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter worth $241,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.8% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth $289,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.5% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth $407,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FBHS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.07.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $93.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.00 and a 200-day moving average of $98.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.81 and a 12 month high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

