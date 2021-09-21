Westpac Banking Corp Has $6.12 Million Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $6,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMG. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 493.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $160.89 per share, for a total transaction of $160,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,735.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.01 per share, with a total value of $316,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,039,551.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMG shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price target (up from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

AMG opened at $149.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.97. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.19 and a twelve month high of $180.97.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.66 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 20.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

