Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,048 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $7,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth $389,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 67,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $73.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $91.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.07.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.48 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

