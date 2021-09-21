Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,066,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,707 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,430,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823,712 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,158,514,000 after buying an additional 3,449,655 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 379.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,016,000 after buying an additional 2,497,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6,315.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,293,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,733,000 after buying an additional 2,257,349 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFC stock opened at $53.68 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $62.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

In related news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

