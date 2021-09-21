Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Given “Outperform” Rating at CIBC

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$2.60 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WEF. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Forest Products in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of Western Forest Products in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.67.

Shares of WEF traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.94. 885,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,576. Western Forest Products has a 52-week low of C$0.84 and a 52-week high of C$2.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.03. The firm has a market cap of C$688.02 million and a P/E ratio of 4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.26.

In other Western Forest Products news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 60,000 shares of Western Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.11, for a total transaction of C$126,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,468,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,098,769.21. Insiders have sold a total of 137,000 shares of company stock valued at $283,640 over the last ninety days.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

