Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of HIO stock opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.19. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $5.39.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,375,214 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 397,827 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $23,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

