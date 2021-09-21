West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. West Pharmaceutical Services accounts for 0.6% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth approximately $2,053,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.6% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,497,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WST stock opened at $444.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $426.29 and a 200-day moving average of $358.77. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.85 and a 12 month high of $475.35. The firm has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 65.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

