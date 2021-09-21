Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Short Interest Down 20.7% in August

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,509,800 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the August 15th total of 4,427,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.4 days.

OTCMKTS:WDOFF opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.80.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on WDOFF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins cut Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. is a mining exploration company, which engages in the provision of acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine, Mishi Mine, Kiena complex, and Moss Lake Gold Mines properties. The company was founded on October 21, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.