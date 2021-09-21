WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Short Interest Update

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 928,800 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the August 15th total of 768,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSBC opened at $30.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average is $35.57. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. WesBanco had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that WesBanco will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.21%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WesBanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

