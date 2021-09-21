Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,122,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497,840 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.81% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $1,500,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.52.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.79. The stock had a trading volume of 478,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,600,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $51.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

